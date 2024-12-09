Farmers' protest: SC dismisses plea to clear Punjab road blockades

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 9) dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Union government and other authorities to immediately clear blockades on national and state highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan said the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue.

"We are already examining the larger issue. You are not the only conscience keeper of society. Don't file repetitive petitions. Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue," the Bench told petitioner Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab.

"There is already one PIL pending on the same subject. We will not entertain more petitions on the same issue, thus dismissed. Liberty to petitioner to assist court when the main matter is taken up," the Bench ordered, as per a report in Bar and Bench.

The court also refused Luthra's request to tag the petition with the pending matter.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The plea has alleged that farmers' and their unions have blocked the entire national and state highways in Punjab for an indefinite period.

"The alleged farmers and their farmer unions have blocked the national highway at the entry point of Punjab i.e. Shambu for more than one year and recently have blocked national and state highways in the entire state of Punjab at various locations on October 24, 2024," the petitioner said, according to a PTI report.

It sought directions to ensure that national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.

(With agency inputs)