DUSU election results: ABVP wins 3 posts including President, NSUI gets VP

The RSS-backed ABVP achieved major success in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, bagging three posts, including that of the president. However, the Congress-backed NSUI managed to bag only one post.

While ABVP's Aryan Maan bagged the president's post, defeating his NSUI rival Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) to win the vice president's post.

Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined failed to win any seat.

NSUI chief days 'odd election'

Taking to X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".

"Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us, and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from the NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or lose, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger."

The NSUI, in the 2024 DUSU elections, bagged the president’s post after a gap of seven years. It also won the joint secretary's post. The ABVP secured the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position, maintaining its presence in the union.

What new DUSU president said

Maan, the new president of the students' union, said he was 100 per cent confident of his win.

"I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to fulfil our promise of metro concessional passes for DU students. Apart from that, ensuring that adequate training equipment is provided to all our athletes will be my priority," he told PTI after the victory.

Maan also urged his supporters to be peaceful during the victory celebrations.

"As per the Delhi High Court order, we are not allowed to take out any kind of victory procession, so I request everyone that we will not take out a victory rally and whatever we have to do, we will do it peacefully," he said in a video posted on social media.

ABVP's winning candidates were lifted on the shoulders by their supporters, who raised slogans hailing them. Maan waved the tricolour as slogans of 'Maan, Maan' rent the air. He later wrapped himself with the tricolour as he was carried on the shoulders of his supporters. Jha was virtually buried in garlands as her supporters chanted her name.

Mann said the newly elected panel would remain connected with the ground throughout the year and work tirelessly for the students.

ABVP thanks supporters

ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary also thanked those who voted for it. "I assure the students that I will always stand with them and work for their welfare," he added.

Jha, who has been elected as the joint secretary, expressed gratitude towards the student community, saying that the students had recognised her efforts and ensured her victory with a margin of 4,000 votes.

"I came from Bihar and for the past six years, I have been striving for this moment," she added.

Amit Shah congratulates ABVP

Lauding ABVP over the victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the outcome of the DUSU polls was a reflection of unflinching faith of the youth in the "Nation First' ideology."

"Congratulations to the council's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the council's student power into national power," stated Shah in a post on X.

(With agency inputs)