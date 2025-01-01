Does RSS back BJP’s wrongdoings? asks Kejriwal; ‘stop lying’, rebuts saffron party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (January 1) asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat if the organisation supports BJP‘s “wrongdoings” in Delhi including the alleged axing of voters’ names.

The former Delhi chief minister raised multiple questions to the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

In an open letter, Kejriwal sought to know if the RSS condoned BJP leaders distributing money to buy votes and the “large-scale” deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit voters.

Manipulation in voter list?

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of adopting a three-pronged strategy to manipulate the voters' list in his home constituency, the New Delhi segment.

He said he has already written to the Election Commission about an “unusual spike” in additions and deletions to the electoral rolls ahead of the election to the 70-member Assembly in February.

“There are reports in the media that the RSS will seek votes for the BJP in the Delhi elections. Is this true?” Kejriwal asked.

Questions to RSS

“Before this, people want to know from you whether the RSS supports the wrongdoings committed by the BJP in the recent past?” Kejriwal asked.

“1. BJP leaders are openly buying votes by distributing money. Does the RSS support vote-buying? 2. On a large scale, efforts are being made to cut the votes of the poor, Dalits, people from Purvanchal and slum dwellers, even though these people have been living here for many years. Does the RSS think that doing this is right for Indian democracy?” the AAP leader wrote in his letter.

BJP hits back

There was no immediate response from the RSS, but the BJP’s Delhi unit hit back at Kejriwal, accusing him of failure in governance and of promoting corruption.

The BJP also accused the AAP of encouraging Rohingya and Bangladeshi residents in Delhi with documents and funds to use them as vote bank.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said: “I have written a letter to Kejriwal urging him to stop lying, end his corruption, refrain from making false promises in the name of his children, women, and senior citizens.”

He said he had written that Kejriwal should stop promoting alcohol in Delhi and stop accepting donations from anti-India forces.