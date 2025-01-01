Delhi LG’s office flays Atishi, Kejriwal over charge of temple razing

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena had ordered the razing of Hindu and Buddhist temples in the city, prompting the latter’s office to target her and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi said on Tuesday (December 31) that an order was issued by a panel on the directions of Saxena for the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist temples in various places in the national capital.

‘Temples listed for razing’

Atishi said the list of religious structures to be razed included temples and Buddhist places of worship in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri and Usmanpur.

Also read: 'Insult to President': Delhi LG says 'hurt' by Kejriwal calling Atishi 'temporary CM'

The chief minister said she was informed that the 'Religious Committee' had on November 22 ordered for demolition of the religious structures.

In a letter, Atishi urged Saxena to prevent the "demolition" as this would hurt the sentiments of the communities concerned.

LG office denies

The LG secretariat said neither any temple, mosque, church nor any other place of worship were being demolished.

It alleged that the chief minister was playing "cheap politics" to divert attention from her as well as former chief minister Kejriwal's "failures".

"If at all, the LG has issued strict instructions to the police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits," the secretariat said.

Also read: Kejriwal's scheme for priests: Populist gimmick or political strategy?

Change of government order

Earlier, all decisions of the Religious Committee were sent to the LG office via chief minister and the home minister, Atishi said.

In this way, the government ensured that no religious sentiments were hurt.

The chief minister said an order was issued last year by the LG office stating that demolition of religious structures was a matter related to "public order" and so it would come under the LG’s purview.