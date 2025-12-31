Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts flights, 148 flights cancelled

Dense fog enveloped several parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday (December 31) morning, severely impacting daily life in the city and leading to widespread disruption at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and impacting New Year travel, with 148 flights have been cancelled for the day, including 78 arriving and 70 departing services.

In addition, more than 150 flights are operating behind schedule as low visibility conditions continue to affect flight movements at the airport, reported the Hindustan Times, quoting sources.

Several airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories warning passengers of potential delays in flight operations.

A thick layer of fog engulfed several parts of Delhi and NCR, including Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, and Delhi's Akshardham, with vehicles plying at a slow pace due to sa harp reduction in visibility.

A similar situation prevailed across several areas of Noida, where dense fog continued to affect early-morning commuters, reported ANI.

IndiGo warns of flight disruptions

IndiGo, in a statement, said that as heavy fog continues to persist in Delhi and several airports in Northern India, flight operations might become slower due to reduced visibility.

“Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced. We will continue to manage operations under the prevailing conditions, sequencing departures and arrivals to maintain orderly operations,” stated IndiGo in a post on X.

“We request you to keep a check on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. As fog continues to affect road visibility and traffic conditions, we recommend allowing some additional time for your journey to the airport. Please be assured that our teams are right here to support you at the airports and remain ready to assist you throughout your journey today,” it added.

In another post it informed passengers that there have been changes in the flight schedules due to fluctuating visibility.

“Delhi and Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements,” it added.

Delhi Airport advisory

In a similar advisory, SpiceJet stated, “Due to bad weather in Ayodhya (AYJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

“Flight operations are currently being carried out under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may lead to delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience,” stated the Delhi Airport.

“For the latest flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused,” it added.