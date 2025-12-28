Dense fog hits Delhi as AQI nears severe level; 150 flights delayed

Dense fog and low winds on Sunday (December 28) brought Delhi's AQI near ‘severe’ level, which led to over 150 flights getting delayed.

Delhi woke up to dense fog and cold wave-like conditions on Sunday, with the city’s air quality slipping into the “very poor” category. The weather disruption led to major travel chaos, as FlightRadar24 data showed over 150 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

While Delhi’s AQI was on the brink of breaching the “very poor” category, Noida recorded “severe” air quality on Sunday, with an AQI of 415. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category over the coming days.

“The air quality is likely to stay ‘very poor’ from Sunday through Tuesday, with the outlook for the following six days also indicating similar conditions,” the bulletin stated.

AQI severe

Air quality in the national capital slipped into the “severe” category on Saturday. The AQI, which stood at 385 (“very poor”) at 4 p.m., continued to worsen through the evening—rising to 390 by 6 p.m. and reaching 391 by 10 p.m., according to the official bulletin.

Also read: Delhi records 'very poor' air quality, AQI at 355

Data from the Sameer app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), showed Delhi’s AQI at 391 as of 6.05 a.m. on Sunday.

Out of 40 monitoring stations, 39 were active, and 20 reported “severe” air quality. Among the worst-hit locations were Anand Vihar (445), Chandni Chowk (415), Jahangirpuri (430), Shadipur (443), and Wazirpur (443).

All other monitoring stations reported “very poor” air quality, with AQI levels ranging between 301 and 400, while NSIT Dwarka was the only station to record a “poor” AQI of 214.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI values are classified as follows: 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, and above 400 “severe”.

Yellow alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Sunday morning in Delhi, warning of dense fog and cold wave-like conditions. Experts noted that such weather keeps wind speeds low, preventing pollutants from dispersing and keeping AQI levels elevated.

Also read: Delhi air turns ‘very poor’ again, AQI crosses 300

In its latest advisory issued at 9 am, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport confirmed that flight operations were running smoothly. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines or visit the official airport website for the latest updates.

Visibility at the airport has improved, and flight operations are proceeding without disruption. Our on-ground staff is stationed across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support,” the advisory stated.