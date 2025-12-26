Delhi air turns ‘very poor’ again, AQI crosses 300

The air quality in the city slipped into the 'very poor' category on Friday (December 26), after witnessing marginal improvement for two days.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 310. The air quality was recorded as 'moderate' at Lodhi road station with an AQI of 185, while it was 'very poor' in at least 24 stations.

Also Read: Air pollution in Delhi eases slightly; AQI improves to ‘poor’

Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, highest among all 40 stations.

'Very poor' to continue

Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality in the last two day. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the air quality is likely be in the 'very poor' category for the next six days.

The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read: Delhi High Court slams 18 pc GST on air purifiers amid ‘very poor’ AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Weather forecast

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Friday are likely to be in the ranges of 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With agency inputs)