48,000 EV charging points, more buses: Delhi's new measures to control pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (April 2) highlighted key measures aimed at reducing pollution levels in Delhi and promoting sustainable transportation in the city, which includes increasing the number of buses to 11,000, and introducing 48,000 EV charging points across the city by 2026.

These measures are being brought in after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi' flagged lapses in the national capital's pollution control mechanisms.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta said the government plans to maintain 5,500 buses by this year-end, with an eventual goal to increase the number to 11,000 by the end of 2026 to tackle vehicular pollution.

The overall number also includes an order for 2,800 electric buses.

Also read: Delhi Mayoral election: A high-stakes battle for MCD control

EV push

A major push is also underway for EV infrastructure, with plans to introduce 48,000 charging points across Delhi by 2026, 18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private. A new Electric Vehicle Policy will be introduced, which is designed to boost the uptake of electric vehicles, which accounts for just 11 per cent of new registrations.

Additionally, six new air quality monitoring centres will be set up to improve pollution tracking and enforcement.

The Delhi government will also introduce a new policy for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles from other states, in a bid to tackle air pollution.

New eco-park

The chief minister revealed plans to establish a new eco-park dedicated to processing electronic waste, aiming to curb air pollution caused by improper disposal of e-waste.

Reclaiming DIMTS shares

Furthermore, the Delhi government plans to file litigation to reclaim the shares of DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System) that were previously sold to a private player.

Commenting on the CAG report, Assembly Speaker Gupta stated, "The Public Accounts Committee should examine this report thoroughly and identify the persons who failed to perform their duties. As per the contents of the report, there seem to have been serious lapses on the part of the government. The PAC shall submit its report within three months, and the departments are directed to submit their ATNs within a month."

In total, eight CAG reports out of 14 have been tabled in the house, including some presented during the first session. The CAG reports on finance and appropriation accounts of the previous AAP government in Delhi revealed non-submission of bills and utilisation certificates worth hundreds of crores of rupees, raising concerns about the risk of fund misuse.

These reports have now been referred to the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for investigation except one on DTC to Public Undertakings Committee.

Also read: ‘Disturbed by visuals’: SC cites viral video of girl with books outside razed house

₹53 crore spent on publicising odd-even scheme

Meanwhile, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in the House that the CAG report has revealed that the previous government compromised public health by failing to enforce pollution control measures effectively.

Over 1.8 lakh unfit vehicles that exceeded permissible emission limits were still issued Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. This blatant disregard for environmental regulations contributed significantly to rising air pollution levels in Delhi, Sirsa pointed out.

Sirsa alleged that the previous government only spread false rumours. “Despite repeated announcements of ambitious projects such as monorail, light rail transit, and electric trolley buses, no tangible progress was made,” he said.

He added that ₹ 53 crore was spent on the publicity of the odd-even scheme, which “failed to achieve any substantial impact” on reducing vehicular pollution.

The CAG report also talks about the expenditure of ₹22 crore on a smog tower, saying it had a negligible impact on pollution control.

Historic budget

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earlier presented the Delhi government’s 2025-26 budget on March 25, with an outlay of ₹one lakh crore. She described it as a "historic" budget and a step towards making Delhi self-reliant.

The first budget session of the eighth legislative assembly was adjourned sine die.

(With inputs from agencies)