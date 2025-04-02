‘Disturbed by visuals’: SC cites viral video of girl with books outside razed house

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over a viral video showing a young girl fleeing with her books as her home was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Terming the incident disturbing and inhumane, the Court on Tuesday (April 1) pulled up the Prayagraj Development Authority and ordered compensation for the affected families.

‘Everyone is disturbed’

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, referring to the viral footage, said, “There is a video where a small girl can be seen outside a demolished house. Everyone is very disturbed by such visuals.”

The clip, which showed an eight-year-old girl clutching her books and running from a shanty in Jalalpur, Ambedkar Nagar, surfaced on social media last week and drew widespread criticism.

🚨 Demolition drive by local administration in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The little girl running with books in her hand should be provided the facilities she deserves as a basic human being. @ChiefSecyUP @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/U26D3doVga — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 24, 2025

Illegal demolition

The Court observed that the demolitions were carried out without following due process.

Further, the Bench noted that the notices were not served personally, with authorities merely affixing them on the concerned structures instead of making efforts to serve notices in person

The demolition also took place just a day after they were posted, denying the families a chance to respond.

The bench called the act “inhuman and illegal” and ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for each of the six petitioners.

High-handedness by authorities

According to PTI, Ambedkar Nagar Police said the demolition followed multiple notices and a tehsildar court order to clear encroachments from government land.

The petitioners' counsel argued that their land was wrongly identified as property belonging to slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

The Court agreed that the action violated the right to shelter under Article 21 and reminded authorities of the guidelines for demolition issued in previous landmark rulings.

Opposition slams BJP

The viral video triggered political backlash. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hypocrisy, saying, “They talk of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao while demolishing homes.”

The Congress called the act a “disgrace,” highlighting how the girl saved her books while losing her roof.