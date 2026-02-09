Bomb threat emails sent to 10 Delhi schools, security checks underway

As many as 10 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday (February 9), resulting in a large-scale security check. The revelation was made by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), it said.

The DFS further stated that emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official said.

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.

Threat mails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am

The bomb threat emails were reportedly received on Monday between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. The report further stated that security checks are currently underway, police said, adding that no suspicious objects have been found so far.

Also Read: Ahmedabad and Noida schools receive bomb threats ahead of Republic Day

The threat email, accessed by India Today, contained a message warning of an explosion later in the day. “Delhi will become Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru. There will be an explosion at 1:11 pm,” the email stated,” as quoted in the report.

The email was signed ‘Khalistan National Army’ and also carried a separate warning of an attack on Parliament later this week. “There will be a blast in Parliament on February 13th at 1:11 pm. Punjab is Khalistan,” it read.

Earlier bomb threats

Earlier, on January 29, at least five schools in Delhi received similar bomb threats via email during the morning hours. After extensive searches by security agencies, those threats were later declared hoaxes.

Also Read: Delhi courts, schools evacuated after hoax bomb threats

A day prior, on January 28, the Dwarka court complex also received a bomb threat, which was subsequently found to be false.

Delhi Police officials have said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the repeated threat emails, cautioning that those behind hoax threats will face strict action.

(With agency inputs)