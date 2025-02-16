Delhi stampede: Two trains named 'Prayagraj' caused the confusion, claims police

Even as Northern Railways maintained a passenger’s fall on a foot overbridge near platforms 14 and 15 triggered the stampede at the Delhi railway station killing 18 people, Delhi police, however, claimed differently.

According to the Delhi police, the confusion started because two trains had the same name - Prayagraj. So, when there was an announcement that one of the 'Prayagraj' trains will arrive at a different platform instead of the designated one, all hell broke loose as passengers scrambled to move to the other platform.

Earlier, the Northern Railways clarified that platforms were not changed at the last minute but a passenger fell on the foot overbridge over Platforms 14 and 15, causing others behind him to stumble. This led to panic and the stampede happened.

Two trains with similar names

According to the police, the announcement that the Prayagraj Special train for the Maha Kumbh pilgrims was arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion among people, while the similar sounding Prayagraj Express was already parked at Platform 14.

Passengers waiting for the Prayagraj Express thought it was arriving at Platform 16. People panicked as they pushed and shoved lugging their heavy luggage to move from one platform to another fearing they will miss the train. This led to the stampede, police said.

Trains delayed

Moreover, according to news reports, out of the four trains headed to Prayagraj, three were delayed, leading to a sea of people waiting and moving on Platforms 12 to 16, according to the Delhi Police.

On the night of February 15th, on Platform 14, Prayagraj Express 2418 was stationed scheduled to depart at 10.10 pm. On platform 12 and 13, Magadh Express and Swatantrate Senani, which runs via Kumbh, were slightly delayed. On platform 15, Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, which also goes to Kumbh was delayed. All these passengers were stuck on the platforms waiting for these trains.

Northern Railways disputes claim

Meanwhile, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, dismissed the police's version of the stampede. They denied that the platform was changed at the last minute and said that a passenger slipped on the foot overbridge near Platforms 14 and 15, after which others behind him fell causing the stampede.

Upadhyay said none of the trains were cancelled and their timings were not changed. Additional special trains to cater to the Maha Kumbh devotees were run and no platforms were changed, he stressed.

In the stampede, 18 people died and many others were injured in the stampede, which was caused by a sudden rush of passengers heading towards Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Out of the 18 people dead, nine were women, five children and men four.

Reports said the eldest victim was 79 years old, while the youngest was a seven-year-old girl.