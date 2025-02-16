LIVE | Maha Kumbh rush sparks stampede at Delhi station; 5 kids among 18 dead
Swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj ends in stampede; railways wakes up after tragedy and arranges additional special trains
At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a stampede broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday (February 15) night.
The stampede was preceded by a swell in the crowd of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform numbers 14 and 15.
Acting Chief Minister Atishi told reporters that 15 people had been brought dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in central Delhi. Almost 15 people were injured and they were undergoing treatment, she said.
The death toll later rose to 18. Five of them are children.
What caused stampede?
The incident comes days after a stampede claimed at least 40 lives at the Kumbh fair grounds itself.
The New Delhi station stampede broke out around 9.55 pm on Saturday. Eyewitnesses said a huge rush at the station led to the stampede, with several passengers fainting because of suffocation.
In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for departure.
Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14, the officer explained.
“According to CMI, every hour, 1,500 general tickets were sold by the railways, due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16,” the DCP said.
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2025 9:42 AM IST
Kejriwal offers condolences
Arvind Kejriwal: "The tragic death of the devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and painful. May God give peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the accident."
- 16 Feb 2025 8:54 AM IST
Delhi Police to scan CCTV footage from station
Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, saying they will analyse CCTV footage to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted, PTI reported.
“Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time,” a police source told PTI.
The source said a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.
The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.
Preliminary investigation suggested overcrowding on platforms due to train delays resulted in the stampede.
- 16 Feb 2025 8:52 AM IST
Heart-breaking: Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: “The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured.”