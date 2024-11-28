The Federal
LIVE Delhi Prashant Vihar blast
Police personnel and firefighters at the site after a blast was reported near a PVR theatre at New Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, Thursday, November 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

LIVE: Low-intensity blast near PVR at Delhi's Prashant Vihar; 1 injured

Just last month, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in the same area

28 Nov 2024 1:08 PM IST  (Updated:2024-11-28 10:08:03)

The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday (November 28) said there was a blast near a PVR in the Prashant Vihar area.

"We received a call regarding a blast in Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following," said an official.

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan have reached the site.

On October 20, a strong blast similarly ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.

2024-11-28 07:38:09
