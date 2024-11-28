LIVE: Low-intensity blast near PVR at Delhi's Prashant Vihar; 1 injured
Just last month, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in the same area
The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday (November 28) said there was a blast near a PVR in the Prashant Vihar area.
"We received a call regarding a blast in Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following," said an official.
Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan have reached the site.
On October 20, a strong blast similarly ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.
Live Updates
- 28 Nov 2024 2:57 PM IST
Delhi CM Atishi blames Shah for law-and-order situation
BJP, Amit Shah ji has one work but today there are extortion calls, shots fired within 5-10 km radius of the Home Minister's residence. Now, there are bomb blasts also. Today, Delhi is becoming like Mumbai from the '90s when it was dominated by the underworld: Delhi CM Atishi