Delhi Police nab ‘Potty Badmash’; outsmart filthy escape plan

Delhi Police have finally captured Deepak, a 27-year-old serial pickpocket and knifer infamously known as ‘Potty Badmash’. His nickname stems from his bizarre and revolting escape method—defecating in his pants during arrest attempts to deter police with an unbearable stench.

Deepak was arrested near Eidgah Park on March 24 after officers spotted him behaving suspiciously. When he noticed the patrolling team approaching, he attempted to flee. But this time, officers were prepared. Armed with gloves and masks, they chased him, pinned him down, and successfully took him into custody despite his usual “filth plan.”

Also Read: Delhi | Decline in murder, robbery, crimes against women in 2024 compared to 2023

Criminal record uncovered

A search led to discovery of a knife in his possession, which Deepak referred to as his “lucky charm.” Police have registered a case against him under the Arms Act at the Sadar Bazar Police Station.

During interrogation, he confessed to several mobile thefts and knife-related crimes across North and Central Delhi. Officials confirmed that Deepak has more than half a dozen criminal cases registered against him in various police stations.

Filthy tactic fails

For years, Deepak’s escape strategy had proved effective. Each time police tried to arrest him, he would defecate in his pants, creating a foul stench that officers hesitated to approach. This method allowed him to evade capture multiple times.

However, the Delhi Police’s proactive approach—anticipating his tactic and coming prepared—brought his run to an end. “We were aware of his modus operandi and came prepared. There was no escape this time,” a police officer said.

Also Read: Delhi: Man detained for throwing liquid at Arvind Kejriwal

Crime crackdown

The arrest is part of Delhi Police’s larger effort to curb crimes in crowded localities. Deepak’s capture not only brings relief to residents but also serves as a message that no matter how bizarre the tactic, law enforcement will adapt and respond.

The case has sparked both astonishment and amusement online, highlighting how even the most unconventional criminal strategies can be neutralised with preparation and persistence.