Delhi: Man detained for throwing liquid at Arvind Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal surrounded by security personnel moments after a man splashed liquid on him during his padyatra in Delhi's Malviya Nagar | Screengrab: ANI

Kejriwal was greeting people from behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him; security personnel swiftly overpowered him

30 Nov 2024 6:55 PM IST  (Updated:2024-11-30 13:42:41)

In a security incident, a man was detained for allegedly splashing an unidentified liquid on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Malviya Nagar, south Delhi, on Saturday (November 30), police said.

Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry.

Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

(With agency inputs)

