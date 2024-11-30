Delhi: Man detained for throwing liquid at Arvind Kejriwal

In a security incident, a man was detained for allegedly splashing an unidentified liquid on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Malviya Nagar, south Delhi, on Saturday (November 30), police said.

Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.



The person was later held by his security staff. pic.twitter.com/9c9MhzLEzj — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said.

Also Read: Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of projects ahead of Delhi polls

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry.

Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

(With agency inputs)