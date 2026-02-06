Delhi Police reject claims of surge in missing girls, warn against misinformation

Delhi Police on Friday (February 6) said that claims made through social media posts about a sharp increase in the number of missing girls in the national capital were amplified through paid promotions, adding that stringent legal action would be taken against those found to be spreading misinformation for financial gain.

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals,” the Delhi police said in a statement as recorded by the Hindustan Times.

‘Number of missing people lower than past years’

As per the data shared by the Delhi Police, the number of people reported missing in January in the national capital was proportionately lower than in previous years.

The data showed that a total of 1,777 people were reported missing in January 2026, which is lower than the monthly average for the past two years. However, 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025 were reported in Delhi.

According to official Delhi Police data accessed by PTI, a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors and 616 were adults.

‘Cases include short-term absence’

Clarifying further, Delhi Police stated that the number of missing persons reported also include short term absences like temporary loss of contact and does not necessarily point to long-term disappearances.

Pointing out that in the national capital, missing persons reports are registered through an online and app-based system, which include short term absences. Delhi Police further stated that citizens often file reports as a precautionary measure in situations such as children getting late in returning from school or someone unreachable over phone calls.

“Many such cases are traced quickly but still appear in official statistics, as parents do not report tracing of children/persons,” stated the Delhi Police.

‘Decline in the number of missing persons’

Earlier, in an official statement, the Delhi Police had said that while the data was recorded, January 2026 saw a "decline in the number of missing persons reports when compared with the corresponding period of previous years." The Delhi Police, however, did not share the specific total for the month in its statement.

The police maintained that they follow a transparent and impartial crime reporting policy. All complaints related to missing persons are promptly registered and investigated. A missing person report can be lodged not only at a local police station but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112).

"Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in all missing persons cases. Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, with cases involving children being accorded the highest priority," the statement read.

Dedicated missing persons squads

To ensure focused action, dedicated missing persons squads have been deployed in all districts of the city. In addition, the Crime Branch's Anti Human Trafficking Unit is actively engaged in handling cases related to missing persons, especially children, to ensure swift investigation and recovery, it added.

The police further clarified that no organised gang or criminal network is involved in cases of missing or abducted children in Delhi so far.

(With agency inputs)