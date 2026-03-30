Delhi Police arrest LeT module head Shabir Ahmad Lone over metro posters

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, the leader of a module comprising "highly radicalised operatives" who allegedly defaced walls of metro stations in Delhi last month and was planning to conduct “further-terror-based activities”, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Police said that the arrested person has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Lone.

Posters and propaganda trail

The development comes a month after pro-Pakistan and pro-terror posters were pasted at Janpath Metro Station in February and multiple locations across the national capital.

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According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the posters glorified slain terrorist Burhan Wani, and there were anti-India slogans printed on them.

The case was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the force’s counter-terrorism unit.

Arrests and crackdown

Last month, police said that eight individuals, most of them Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly entered India illegally, arranged forged Indian identity documents, and carried out reconnaissance of key installations for potential terror strikes, were arrested in connection with the case.

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Additional police commissioner (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah had last month said that the arrests were made following coordinated raids conducted in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. He had identified Lone, also known as Raja and Kashmiri, as the head of the module and said he was operating from Bangladesh.

Module operations and plans

Kushwah had said that Lone planned to deploy Bangladeshi nationals assuming Indian identities to execute terror strikes. "In December 2025, Umar, another arrested accused, was directed to conduct reconnaissance of important installations and send videos for assessment,” Kushwah had said.

Investigators said that Umar, along with an associate, took a connecting flight from Kolkata to Delhi via Patna on February 6 and allegedly pasted posters at 10 locations across the city.

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They said the duo recorded videos of the act on February 7 and returned to Kolkata by train the following day. The videos were later sent to Lone, who congratulated them and asked them to carry out a similar exercise in Kolkata.

Kushwah had said that Lone also directed Umar to arrange weapons through local contacts. "He had rented accommodation in Kolkata to be used as a hideout and operational base,” he added.