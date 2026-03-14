CASR alleges 10 activists picked up by Delhi police, whereabouts unknown

The Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) on Saturday (March 14) alleged that 10 persons, including student and labour rights activists, had been “abducted” by the Delhi police over the past two days, adding that their whereabouts were unknown.



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In a press statement, CASR said Ilakkiya, a master’s student of psychology at Delhi University (DU) associated with the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), and Shiv Kumar, a labour rights activist associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS), were allegedly picked up by unidentified personnel outside Dyal Singh College near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station around 1 pm on March 12.

Allegations of covert detentions

According to the statement, the two had visited the college to meet faculty member Sachin N to discuss organising activities for an “Anti-Imperialism Week”. As the faculty member was running late, they had lunch at the campus canteen before stepping out of the college.

“I received the last message from them around 1 pm. When I called them back after getting free around 1.30 pm, they did not pick up. At the time, we thought they would be heading to the Press Club of India for a programme organised by CASR demanding the release of Surendra Gadling, who is currently incarcerated in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, but we didn’t see them there. When there was still no news till night, that’s when things started getting worrying,” Sachin N told The Federal.

Deepak Kumar from CASR said that upon making inquiries from local vendors they learnt that the duo were picked up by some persons in civvies after a “scuffle”.

The group further alleged that Manjeet, another activist linked to MAS, was also missing since March 12. He was last seen returning home after attending the programme at Press Club.

“We were in touch with him too when he was returning to his place after the programme but after a while his phone was switched off. We asked some people and they told us he never got back,” said Kumar.

CASR also claimed that seven more students and activists were picked up on March 13 night from the office of the BSCEM in Vijay Nagar near Delhi University’s North Campus. Among them were Akshay, Drishti, Rudra, Kiran and Gaurav of BSCEM, along with Badal and Ehtemam of the Forum Against Corporatisation and Militarisation (FACAM).

Concerns over activists’ safety

The organisation expressed concern over the safety of Shiv Kumar, noting that he had earlier been arrested during the Singhu border farmers’ protest along with labour activist Nodeep Kaur, and was “tortured” in custody.

CASR also said that Ilakkiya, Kiran and Akshay had previously been arrested in November last year during a protest at India Gate against air pollution in the capital, and were released after about a month in Tihar Jail.



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The group alleged that Ehtemam, Badal and Gaurav had similarly been picked up by the Delhi Police Special Cell eight months ago and kept in “illegal custody” for over a week.

Calling the incidents a “serious threat to democratic rights and civil liberties”, CASR has demanded the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of Ilakkiya, Shiv Kumar and Manjeet, assurances of their safety, and access to legal counsel and family members.

Kumar also told The Federal that lawyers had approached the Delhi High Court over the matter and that a Special Bench had agreed to hear the matter at 12 noon on Sunday (March 15).

The Federal reached out to DCP (North West) of Delhi Police for a comment but had not received one till the time of publication.