Delhi Minister's 'Dhurandhar 3' jibe at Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal', AAP hits back

The character of a Pakistani gangster in the blockbuster film "Dhurandhar" was used by the BJP in a sarcastic jibe at AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (March 26).

BJP leader and Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared a video titled "Dhurandhar 3" which showed the luxurious "sheesh mahal" built by the former chief minister and described Kejriwal as "Delhi's Rehman Dakait". Rehman Dakait is a Pakistani gangster in the blockbuster film "Dhurandhar".

Bungalow walkthrough and cost claims

In a video running close to 15 minutes on X, Singh walks through the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road-Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence between 2015 and 2024- while pointing to what the BJP has repeatedly labelled the “sheesh mahal” in its attacks over alleged irregularities in the renovation. As he moves through the property, Singh lists out the cost of several fittings, from the jacuzzi to the chandelier.

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"Automatic sliding doors and curtains cost Rs 90 lakh, glass-covered roof, two well-equipped kitchens, Belgian crockery, fitness equipment from the US, a lift for carrying food upstairs, a 14-seater dining table for a family of six," Singh said in the video.

He goes on to say the bungalow came at a cost of Rs 80 crore, adding that there were plans to expand the premises, though those did not go ahead after the AAP lost power to the BJP in the 2025 assembly elections.

CAG findings and Assembly remarks

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday listed various irregularities in the renovation of the bungalow, which was completed for Rs 33.66 crore against an estimate of around Rs 8 crore.

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It was during a debate on the CAG report in the House on Wednesday that Singh first compared Kejriwal to Rehman Dakait while reading out a long list of items kept in the "sheesh mahal".

"Recently, a popular movie, 'Dhurandhar,' was released. Arvind Kejriwal was like 'Rahman Dakait', who robbed public wealth, but our 'Dhurandhar' public voted out such 'dakait' (bandit) last year," Singh had said.

AAP’s response and poll context

The AAP hit back, saying that when Kejriwal's "official residence" was being renovated, the prime minister's residence was also being built.

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"Every detail of the CM residence is in the public domain, while every detail of the prime minister's residence has been kept secret," Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issue of "sheesh mahal" was one of the major poll planks of the BJP and contributed to the AAP's defeat in the February 2025 assembly polls.

(With agency inputs)