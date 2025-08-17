Delhi man arrested for raping 65-year-old mother twice

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping his mother twice. The 65-year-old victim, who approached the police after the incident, claimed that her son wanted to “punish” her for alleged extramarital affairs from decades ago.

Sources in the police said the woman lodged a complaint with Hauz Qazi Police Station. Accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, she accused her son of removing her burqa, locking her up in a room and raping her.

The incident reportedly took place after some members of the family, including the victim, returned from a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. It was learnt that the woman lives with her two children and husband, who is a retired government employee. The couple also have an elder daughter who is married and lives nearby with her in-laws.

Things went wrong when the woman, her husband and younger daughter went to Saudi in July. The accused called his father and asked him to return to Delhi immediately. He also told him to divorce his mother, accusing her of keeping illicit relationships during his childhood.

Son asked father to divorce mother

The woman reportedly mentioned it in her complaint, saying her son wanted her husband to divorce her, claiming she had extramarital relationships with other men when he was a child, before their younger daughter was born, and when the husband travelled for work.

After the family members returned on August 1, the son allegedly locked his mother in a room and beat her up. He also accused her of spoiling him in childhood. Frightened, the woman then went to her elder daughter’s place.

Daughter encourages victim to go to police

But things were not normal even after she returned home days later. On August 11, around 9.30 pm, the accused man allegedly sought to speak to his mother in private. He then allegedly locked her up in a room and raped her, saying he was punishing her for her relationships in the past.

The accused repeated the act around 3.30 am on August 14. The woman’s plea that she was his mother fell on deaf ears, police said.

The victim then revealed her ordeal to her younger daughter. She encouraged her to go to the police, and the duo submitted the complaint in writing.

A case was registered against the man under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the crime of rape, and he was arrested. An investigation was underway.