Protest for Babri in Jamia Millia; police say no complaint received

Delhi police on Tuesday said no action has been taken as no formal complaint was received after a student protest in the Jamia Millia Islamia in support of the razed Babri mosque in Ayodhya.



A group of youths carrying placards assembled inside the campus in south Delhi and raised slogans such as "Strike for Babri", a police officer said.

The protest was held on the day the Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated.



A video of the incident showed security guards at the campus removing the protestors. Two of the youths are seen carrying the placards.

A police officer said information was received about a protest by a group called Fraternity Movement but no complaint was received from the university administration.

Fraternity Movement is a student outfit in the campus.



The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the protest.

"It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. The classes and examination continued without any disruption," an official of the university told PTI.