Delhi Jal Board pit death: Sub-contractor arrested in Janakpuri

A sub-contractor was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday (February 7) in relation to the death of a 25-year-old man who died after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board on a road in the capital’s Janakpuri area.

‘Didn’t investigate the pit’

Police said that the sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, was informed about the accident, but still did not do anything to help the motorcyclist. According to an ANI report, the investigation revealed that the family was passing by when the accident took place.

Also Read: Janakpuri biker death: All officers responsible suspended, says Delhi Home Minister

They informed the security guard at the spot, following which Prajapati was informed at around 12:22 AM. Police said that even though he came to the spot but did not bother investigate the pit. The accident took place near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg.

No barricade, no warning signs

As per the FIR, the site did not have any warning signs, reflectors, barricades or adequate lighting arrangements, and no security guard was deployed at the location.

The FIR further noted that the pit had been left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures. When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle lying inside a pit measuring around 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and approximately 14 feet in depth.

‘Brought to hospital in unresponsive state’

Police said the pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of ongoing road work. The injured man was later pulled out of the pit with the assistance of the fire brigade and rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle.

Also Read: Delhi biker dies after plunging into pit; 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended

However, the hospital subsequently informed the police that “the patient brought by PCR has been declared brought dead.” Quoting the medical report, the FIR stated: “Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed Jal Board engineers to visit all ongoing construction sites and take corrective measures by Saturday evening, officials said.

The backdrop

The directions come after a 25-year old biker, Kamal Dhyani, died on Friday morning after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area for construction work, police said.

"Site visits are ongoing, engineers have been directed to identify shortcomings and take corrective measures by evening at all ongoing construction sites," a senior DJB official said.

Also Read: Are governance failures and accountability lapses to blame for Noida techie’s death?

According to another senior government official, an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh is likely to be given to the victim's family soon.

The family has alleged negligence on DJB's part and also suspects foul play in his death. Three DJB engineers have already been suspended in the matter, officials said.

(With agency inputs)