Biker dies after plunging into massive pit dug by Delhi Jal Board
Fatal accident in West Delhi reignites concerns over road safety and construction site management, weeks after Noida software engineer drowned in similar mishap
A tragic accident occurred in West Delhi’s Janakpuri on Friday (February 6) morning when a motorcyclist fell into a pit on an under-construction road and lost his life.
The victim, who was riding an Apache RTR 200 and wearing a helmet, was found lying next to his bike at the bottom of the ditch. Images of the scene have since gone viral on social media.
Police said they received a call about the incident around 7 am and rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests the site was part of a Delhi Jal Board project and had been barricaded. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” a senior officer stated.
Sources confirmed that construction work linked to the Delhi Jal Board was underway at the site, where a ditch had been dug.
This accident comes just weeks after the death of27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned when his car plunged into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 on the night of January 16–17.
AAP MLA slams govt
Reacting to the Janakpuri incident, AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government in a post on X, writing: “Shocking!!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day. Janakpuri District Center, Delhi.”
Meanwhile, the victim’s family alleged that he had informed them he was in the Janakpuri district centre area before his phone was switched off.
They said they searched for him across several police stations before learning of the accident.