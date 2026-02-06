Biker dies after plunging into massive pit dug by Delhi Jal Board

A tragic accident occurred in West Delhi’s Janakpuri on Friday (February 6) morning when a motorcyclist fell into a pit on an under-construction road and lost his life.

The victim, who was riding an Apache RTR 200 and wearing a helmet, was found lying next to his bike at the bottom of the ditch. Images of the scene have since gone viral on social media.

Also read: Are governance failures and accountability lapses to blame for Noida techie’s death?

Police said they received a call about the incident around 7 am and rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests the site was part of a Delhi Jal Board project and had been barricaded. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” a senior officer stated.