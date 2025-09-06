Flood situation near Yamuna River marginally improves in Delhi

The flood situation near the Yamuna River marginally improved on Saturday (September 6) with the water level coming down to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). It was the first time in several days that the water level dipped below 207 metres. However, the Yamuna River is still flowing above the danger mark of 205. 33 metres.

While the warning mark for the National Capital is 204.50 metres, evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The ORB serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Govt monitoring the situation

Government officials said that the flood situation near the Yamuna River is being closely monitored, adding that all the concerned agencies are on alert.

As for the affected people living in low-lying areas near the river, authorities have set up tents on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate and nearby areas to temporarily accommodate them.

The Flood Control Department stated that the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am, adding that the water discharge from the Wazirabad barrage stood around 1,17,260 cusecs.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

‘Panic being spread among people’

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, on Friday, during his visit to the Civil Lines area, said that there was no waterlogging in the area, adding that it was not right to portray the entire condition as if the national capital had submerged in the Yamuna River.

The Minister further stated that unnecessary panic was being spread among the people. "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River,” said Verma as quoted by ANI.

According to an ANI report, drone visuals from Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing above the danger level due to incessant rainfall. Delhi's Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River.

