Yamuna shows signs of receding; Delhi govt assures normalcy soon

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The surging Yamuna showed signs of receding in Delhi on Friday, even as many areas remained submerged, with the government saying it is maintaining a round-the-clock vigil and asserting that the situation will soon return to normal.

The water level in the river was recorded at 207.12 metres at 6 pm at the main flood forecasting station of Old Railway Bridge, a day after it reached the season's highest at 207.48 metres.

The water level at 5 pm was recorded at 207.16 metres. With the river showing signs of receding, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the situation is likely to return to normal soon.

"Nevertheless, the government remains fully engaged in supporting those impacted," she said.

Gupta held an online review meeting with Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal and the district magistrates of all 11 revenue districts to assess the situation.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma visited flood-affected areas, including Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market and nearby places, for an on-ground inspection.

He refuted claims that the Yamuna water has entered the Civil Lines area, clarifying that the situation is a result of waterlogging due to rainfall and not the river flooding.

"It is only waterlogging caused by the recent rainfall. The bell mouths of the drains along the roads in the Civil Lines area were closed as a preventive measure to ensure that the Yamuna water does not enter the roads," the minister said.

Addressing concerns about flooding at Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vijay Ghat, Qudsia Ghat and other such areas, Verma said a solution will have to be found because these places are directly on the floodplain.

Former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited a relief camp in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park and claimed that he was informed by the flood victims that there was no food or drinking water in the camps and people were forced to sleep under the open sky in the rainy season.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Chief Minister's Office said meals are being distributed three to four times a day and essential facilities, such as toilets, clean drinking water and other necessary services, are available near the relief camps.

The statement said 7,200 people have been affected in East Delhi, where seven relief camps have been set up.

In North-East Delhi, 5,200 people have been affected and authorities have established 13 relief camps. In South-East Delhi, 4,200 people are affected and eight relief camps have been set up.

In North Delhi, 1,350 people have been affected by the floods and are being housed in six relief camps. In Shahdara district, 30 people have been affected and one relief camp has been set up.

As a consequence of the flooding, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has reduced water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) by 20 per cent due to increased turbidity and silt levels in the Yamuna's raw water, officials said.

The Wazirabad plant, one of the largest in the city, normally produces 138 million gallons per day (MGD). The reduced output has led to water-supply issues in certain parts of Delhi.

The fury unleashed by the Yamuna and the waterlogging caused by blocked sewage at Nigam Bodh Ghat disrupted traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir, prompting the traffic police to put multiple diversions in place to ease congestion.

As families from the inundated Yamuna belt are housed in the relief camps, doctors in the city are witnessing a steady flow of flood-affected people with fevers, rashes and fungal infections.

The floodwater and a prolonged exposure during evacuation have left children and the elderly particularly vulnerable.

At the camps, many parents reported that children aged below 6-7 years are suffering from a mild fever and body rashes.

People at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near the Kashmere Gate camp said children are susceptible to recurring fever and weakness.

Pooja, a 60-year-old woman, said her five-year-old grandson has been suffering from a mild fever for the last two days.

"He had a slight rash earlier but over the past two days, he has developed a mild fever and last night, we had to take him to the GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur) Hospital," she said.

The district authorities have also cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes. PTI

