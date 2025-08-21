Delhi Police Commissioner replaced after atttack on CM Rekha Gupta

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped by a man at a public gathering, Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has been replaced with senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Golcha currently Tihar jail DG

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh, who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement. Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge he assumed on May 1, 2024.

He has earlier held key posts including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. He has also served as the DCP and Joint CP inthe Delhi Police.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” stated a notification by the Home Ministry.

Accused a repeat offender

The accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat is a repeat offender with extensive criminal records in Gujarat's Rajkot. The 41-year-old Kothariya resident has five registered cases at Bhaktinagar police station spanning 2017-2024.

Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Bangarwa described him as having a "violent history of beating people," typically while intoxicated. He faces charges under sections 323, 321, 325, 504, and 114 for assault and public nuisance.

Sakariya was placed under preventive internment for six months in 2020 after multiple complaints of public violence and property damage. He's been fined repeatedly under Gujarat's Prohibition Act (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022) for alcohol consumption.

Animal-related incidents

His violent acts often stem from animal protection concerns. In 2017, he assaulted a neighbour for chasing away a stray dog. In 2020, he constructed an illegal "dog temple" on a public road, leading to brawls with locals and municipal authorities who eventually demolished the structure.

His mother Bhanuben, acknowledged his poor mental health and violent outbursts at home, including attacks on family members. She attributed his behaviour to untreated mental illness due to financial constraints, noting his genuine love for animals, especially dogs, as his only positive trait.

Earlier on August 20, the Delhi Police filed an attempt to murder case against the accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat. Police have registered the case under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder.

(With agency inputs)