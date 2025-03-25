Delhi CM presents Rs 1 lakh crore 'historic' budget with focus on 10 key areas

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (March 25) presented budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the state Assembly with focus on 10 key areas, including infrastructure development, electricity, roads, and water.

Presenting the newly-formed BJP government’s first budget in the state Assembly, CM Gupta termed it as a “historic budget” of the Delhi government. “This year’s budget of ₹1 lakh crore has been upped by 31.5 per cent as compared to the previous one. The days of corruption and inefficiency are over,” she said.

Rs 5,100 crore for aid to women

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, also allocated Rs 5,100 crore to the Mahila Samridhi Scheme, and doubled the capital expenditure to Rs 28,000.



Also read: Viksit Delhi budget focuses on women's empowerment, Yamuna cleanup, and waterlogging: CM

Additionally, the government will install 50,000 CCTV cameras across the city to enhance women's safety. “This is not an ordinary budget, this budget is the first step to develop Delhi which was ruined in the past 10 years. Delhi went down in every aspect of development in the past decade. The previous government ruined the economic health of the national capital like termites,” she said.

Rejuvenation of Yamuna river

A major focus of the budget is the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, inspired by the Sabarmati river front project. The government has allocated Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning, ensuring that only treated water enters the river through the decentralisation of 40 sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Additionally, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the repair and upgradation of STPs, and Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines.

A major focus has also been placed on clean drinking water and sanitation, with Rs 9,000 crore allocated for related projects.

The health sector has been allocated Rs 6,874 crore, with a focus on setting up health and wellness centres and expanding the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

Making Delhi investment hub

Gupta announced that the government aims to make Delhi an investment- and innovation-friendly city. To achieve this, a new industrial policy and a new warehouse policy will be introduced. A Traders' Welfare Board will also be established.

Furthermore, Delhi will host its first-ever Global Investment Summit, which will be held every two years. To support small-scale industries, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for skill development programs, including bee-keeping.

The government has also allocated Rs 696 crore for the development of slum clusters and Rs 100 crore to set up 100 Atal Canteens across Delhi.



Also read: AAP left coffers empty but women to get Rs 2,500 as promised: Delhi CM

CM SHRI Schools

To reform the education system, the government will launch CM SHRI Schools, inspired by PM SHRI Schools and aligned with the New Education Policy. The FY26 Budget has allocated Rs 100 crore for these schools.

Additionally, Delhi government will provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class 10th and has allocated Rs 750 crore for this.

CM Gupta also announced a new education hub in the Narela area.

(With agency inputs)