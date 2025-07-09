Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's house renovation paused as tender cancelled

The Delhi government has cancelled the tender for renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence, an official said on Wednesday (July 9).

The Rs 60 lakh worth tender has been cancelled due to "administrative reasons", according to reports.

As part of the tender for electrical work, 14 air conditioners, TVs worth Rs 9 lakh and light fittings worth Rs 6 lakh were to be installed at Chief Minister Gupta's house.

She had been allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg by PWD - one for her residence and one for a camp office.

She inaugurated her camp office last week.