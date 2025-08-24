Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s 6 months in office: Unfulfilled promises and an attack on her

On the morning of August 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked, an incident that instantly brought her into the national spotlight. While the Opposition pinned the blame on her government’s decisions and failures, the Delhi BJP turned the episode into a projection of Gupta as a determined woman leader, with her Cabinet colleagues rallying around her.

The big question, however, is how this incident has reshaped her political image: has it weakened her or made her appear stronger? Did she come across as a victim or as a fighter? In the absence of videos or photographs from the incident, speculations are rife.

Gupta’s rise itself was unexpected. Few had imagined her as a chief ministerial face. Delhi BJP had other prominent contenders — including Parvesh Verma, who had defeated then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Yet Gupta was chosen. A former municipal councillor, she became an MLA and, on her very first win, was elevated straight to the Chief Minister’s post. A former DUSU president, she benefited politically from being a woman, her RSS proximity, and her Vaishya community background.

Six months of govt work, unfulfilled promises

The BJP government in Delhi has now crossed the six-month mark. Its performance, however, is overshadowed by a long list of electoral promises that remain just that — promises. Schemes such as financial support for women and free LPG cylinders during festivals, which the BJP had vowed to deliver within its first 100 days in office, have yet to materialise even after 180 days.

Adding to the controversies, the Supreme Court, taking suo motu cognisance, ordered the removal of stray dogs from the streets. Dog lovers across the country protested, criticising Gupta for not presenting Delhi’s case effectively before the court. Gupta endorsed the apex court’s order, saying citizens were fed up with stray dogs and the government would comply. Earlier, she had also drawn criticism for suggesting that stray cows must be removed from the streets.

Why has the government faced criticism so early?

In these six months, the government has been mired in controversies stemming from its own decisions. Demolition drives in slum clusters became flashpoints. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in particular, accused the BJP of doing exactly what it had warned during the campaign — removing slums if elected. The BJP countered that the demolitions were court-ordered, but the Opposition argued the government could have intervened to stop them.

The “end-of-life vehicles” (EOV) order was another embarrassment. To show its commitment against pollution, the government abruptly barred 10-15-year-old vehicles from refuelling at petrol pumps. Faced with public anger and Opposition backlash, the order was rolled back within two days. The government clarified it would instead petition the Supreme Court to judge a vehicle’s fitness by its engine condition, not its age.

Voices from the media

Senior journalist Ratnesh Mishra said while an attack on a woman Chief Minister was condemnable, its roots could lie in rising public frustration — from unmet promises to incomplete welfare measures. Such incidents, he stressed, have no place in politics. He compared Gupta’s situation to that of Sheila Dikshit, who too was relatively unknown when she first became Chief Minister, but went on to rule Delhi for 15 years. Dismissing Opposition claims that the attack was staged, Mishra noted that BJP’s political culture did not support such tactics. He cited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma as other new faces who had assumed office without facing such controversies.

AAP’s reactions

AAP chief Kejriwal condemned the attack on social media, stressing that differences in a democracy are acceptable, but violence has no place. He expressed hope that Delhi Police would act and wished Gupta good health. Former Chief Minister Atishi also called the attack “highly condemnable”.

But AAP’s Delhi convenor, Saurabh Bhardwaj, linked the incident to the BJP government’s six-month track record, saying citizens were already disillusioned. He pointed to the attack and slogan-shouting at Gupta’s events as signs of public frustration.

Some AAP leaders went further, alleging the attack was staged. Kirari MLA Anil Jha claimed Gupta orchestrated the drama to deflect from uncomfortable questions. Citing his old association with her in student politics, he accused her of staging similar acts in the past to draw sympathy.

What Congress said

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav condemned the attack but used the incident to criticise Delhi Police, raising concerns over women’s safety in the capital. “If the CM herself is unsafe, what guarantee is there for working women who return late at night?” he asked.

A stronger image, says BJP

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht defended Gupta, claiming her governance style had already created an image of her as a development-oriented leader. “Other political parties are clearly rattled,” he said. According to him, the attack has only strengthened her image as a determined leader who will now work with even greater resolve.

