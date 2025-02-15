Delhi CM bungalow: Centre orders probe into alleged irregularities in renovation

The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Public Works Department of Delhi government to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday (February 15).

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

Gupta said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

‘Building regulations flouted’

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

‘Extravagant spending’

In his second complaint, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road.

He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and expenditure of crores of rupees from the taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities in the bungalow.

Lt Gov urged to annul merger of 4 properties

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has urged Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena in a letter to annul the merger of four government properties with the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow. He claimed that it was an unauthorised merger.

Sachdeva said once the BJP government is in place, the new chief minister will not occupy the bungalow.

The BJP had, over the past couple of years, targeted Kejriwal over allegations of corruption and the misuse of public funds, especially in the renovation and beautification of the chief minister’s bungalow.

The relentless campaign bore fruit as the party regained power in Delhi after about 26 years, unseating the Aam Aadmi Party.