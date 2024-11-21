'Expensive' items at Kejriwal's earlier bungalow: BJP stages protests

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers staged a protest here against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging "extravagant luxurious items" were used for the renovation of the official bungalow that was earlier occupied by him as Delhi chief minister.

Referring to the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, as "Sheshmahal", BJP leaders claimed the extravagantly expensive items found there were not provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) that owns the property.

Several BJP MPs, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta staged the protest near Kejriwal's present residence at Firoz Shah Road. Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot who joined the BJP after quitting the AAP earlier this week also joined the protest.

Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi chief minister and vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in October this year. The BJP has alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and claimed that exorbitantly expensive household goods were used there. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)