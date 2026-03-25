Delhi Budget highlights: From Ayushman to Anmol scheme, free bus service for women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (March 24) presented the Delhi government’s Budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore for the financial year 2026-27. This year’s Budget includes several people-centric proposals.

Key announcements include free bus travel for women, e-auto permits, and the launch of “Rani Haat.” In addition, the government has allocated Rs 12,645 crore to the health sector, with major announcements ranging from the Ayushman scheme to the Anmol initiative.

Focus on women and child development

The Budget allocates Rs 7,406 crore to the Women and Child Development Department.

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A sum of Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, while Rs 450 crore has been set aside for the free bus travel scheme for women.

Lakhpati Bitiya scheme

Replacing the Ladli scheme, the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana has been introduced. Under this scheme, funds will be deposited into a girl child’s account from birth until graduation, culminating in a payout of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Mahila Samriddhi scheme

As part of its promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, the government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. A verification committee has been formed to identify eligible beneficiaries, and an application portal will be launched soon.

‘Rani Haat’ and Anganwadi reforms

To provide market access to skilled women, “Rani Haat” will be established, with Rs 10 crore allocated for the initiative.

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Additionally, Rs 33 crore has been set aside to improve Anganwadi centres and to open childcare (creche) facilities.

Big budget for women’s safety

A significant allocation has been made to enhance women’s safety in the capital. Rs 50 crore has been earmarked to install lighting in dark spots, while Rs 225 crore will be spent on installing and regularly monitoring 50,000 CCTV cameras.

E-auto permits and transgender initiatives

The government has announced e-auto permits for 1,000 women and 100 members of the transgender community.

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It also plans to set up transgender and auto welfare boards.

Major allocation for health sector

Out of the total budget, Rs 12,645 crore has been specifically allocated to the health department, with a focus on infrastructure, new schemes, and medical education.

Target to complete pending hospitals

A provision of Rs 515 crore has been made to complete ongoing hospital construction projects. Work on LNJP Hospital and Harishchandra Hospital is expected to be completed this year. A separate fund of Rs 787 crore has been allocated to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical equipment.

Expansion of Ayushman scheme

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been expanded to include the transgender community, with a provision of Rs 202 crore.

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The government also plans to establish 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi this year, for which Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated.

Boost to medical education

The government has announced a major push to improve medical education for students in Delhi. The Chief Minister noted that while many students aspire to study medicine, the number of seats remains limited. This year, MBBS seats and medical college capacity will be increased by up to 50 per cent, with support from the central government.

‘Anmol’ scheme

To ensure early detection of congenital diseases in newborns, the government has launched a new initiative.

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Under the ‘Anmol’ scheme, 56 types of tests for newborns will be conducted free of cost. A budget of Rs 25 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Real-time ICU system

To eliminate the rush and uncertainty around ICU beds and ventilator availability, the government has announced the creation of a real-time tracking system. This system will allow the public to check the availability of ICU beds and ventilators across hospitals instantly.

AAP attacks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sharply criticised the Delhi budget, calling it “fake”. Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned how the Rs 1 lakh crore budget has been spent, alleging a lack of accountability and evasive responses in the Vidhan Sabha. He contrasted it with the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal, noting that budgets of Rs 75,000 crore led to the establishment of mohalla clinics, free electricity and water, new schools and hospitals, and pilgrimage schemes for senior citizens.

He further alleged that the BJP government has shut down mohalla clinics, halted thousands of pensions, cancelled 8 lakh ration cards, discontinued bus marshals, and removed conductors from DTC buses. “With so much expenditure reduced, where has Rs 1 lakh crore gone?” he asked. He also claimed that promised hospital projects remain incomplete and that no significant recruitment of doctors and nurses has taken place. He added that even the fire brigade lacks a basic 30-foot aluminium ladder.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh)