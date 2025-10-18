Major fire at Delhi’s Brahmaputra Apartments near Parliament, cause unknown

A major fire broke out at the multi-storey building, Brahmaputra Apartments, located on the Dr Bishambhar Das Marg in Delhi on Saturday (October 18).

The fire started in the upper floors of the complex, resulting in large-scale panic among the residents. At least six fire tenders have rushed to the spot, reported the Hindustan Times. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

The Brahmaputra Apartments, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, are situated approximately 200 meters from Parliament.

‘Lost everything, ’ laments MP’s PA

Kamal, PA of Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansa, a resident of the building, lamented that he and his family have lost everything in the fire and have to start their lives from zero.

“I was in the office, so I don’t know what caused the fire. We have lost everything - jewellery, clothes, fridge, and all other household items, including documents. I’ll have to start my life from zero,” he said as quoted by PTI.

‘Wife, children suffered burns’

A resident of the complex, who lives on the third floor, said that his wife and children suffered burn injuries, adding that they are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Speaking to ANI, the resident, identified as Vinod, said that the jewellery he brought for his daughter’s wedding was inside when the fire broke out.

“Vinod, a resident of the apartment complex, shared his distress, saying, "My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside,” he said.

“We have no clue how the fire started. My house is on the third floor," added Vinod.

Fire in Amritsar-Saharsa Express coach

Meanwhile, train operations were disrupted during the day when a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Express caught fire in Punjab, officials said.

The affected coaches were promptly detached, and all passengers were rescued safely. “Around 7:30 am, when this Amritsar to Saharsa train was crossing from Sirhind station, a fire and smoke was noted which was controlled at the station immediately. Within 15-20 minutes, affected coaches were separated from the other parts of the train. Passengers from the affected coaches were also rescued cautiously. One passenger suffered 30-40% burns,” Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways, told ANI.

Reason behind fire not clear

“Around 5-6 trains coming from Ferozepur are affected because of this, and 1-2 other divisions coming from Ambala were also affected. This line was affected for just 1.5 hours... Our section is clear, and it has no effect on traffic... The cause of the fire is not yet clear. It will be clear after the analysis is done by forensic experts,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Railways, “A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties were reported. Fire has been extinguished.”

(With agency inputs)