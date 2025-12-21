Delhi airport assault: Air India Express to set up external probe

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Air India Express will set up an external committee next week to inquire into the incident of one of its off-duty captain assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport on Friday, sources said.

Soon after the incident on Friday, the Tata Group-owned airline suspended the pilot and the sources told PTI that a show cause notice has also been served to him seeking an explanation.

The proceedings are being carried under the labour laws as a pilot comes under the workmen category. An external inquiry committee will set up next week to probe the incident, the sources said.

The incident occurred at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport on Friday.

The passenger Ankit Dewan, on Friday, shared his experience in a social media post, along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photo of the pilot Virender Sejwal.

On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said it has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

"A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF," the ministry had said in a post on X in a response to a post by Dewan.

In a statement on Friday, Air India Express said it is aware of an incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation.

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline had said.

Air India Express officials had also contacted the passenger. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)