Uttam Nagar Holi clash: 7 held; neighbours with old dispute involved, say Delhi police

Seven people, including a minor, have so far been apprehended in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man following a clash between two neighbouring families with a long-standing dispute during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday (March 7).

The incident, which occurred on March 4, sparked tensions in the area. Over the past two days, protests erupted during which several vehicles were damaged and set on fire, prompting authorities to deploy large numbers of police and paramilitary personnel.



According to police, Uttam Nagar police station was informed about a quarrel between neighbours belonging to different communities in JJ Colony area, around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Neighbourhood dispute turns violent

The two neighbouring families apparently knew each other for the past five decades, and had persistent issues over parking and garbage disposal among other things, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Police said the initial inquiry revealed that the dispute began after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally splashed coloured water on a woman from the other. Following this, members of both families gathered on the street and exchanged blows.

Police said eight people sustained injuries in the clash, three from one side and five from the other, and most were discharged from hospital the same day, while Tarun (26), was admitted with serious injuries.

An FIR was initially registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police arrested four people and apprehended one minor. "On March 5, Tarun (26) succumbed during treatment, following which the section related to murder was added to the case," the officer said.

With the arrest of two more accused, the total number of people held in this connection has risen to seven, including six adults and a minor, they said. The accused have been identified as three brothers Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36) and Kamruddin (36), along with Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18) and a minor.

Tensions rise in Uttam Nagar

Police appealed to residents not to believe rumours and maintain peace in the locality.

Authorities also warned that action would be taken against anti-social elements attempting to give the incident a different colour or disturb law and order, adding that the situation in the area is under control.



Tensions escalated in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, and a protest by Hindu political outfits blocked traffic for several hours, in protest of the young man's death.

According to police sources, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill, as they demanded strict action against those involved in the killing.

Police sources said mild force was used to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to convince them to vacate the road.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escalation of the situation.

(With agency inputs)