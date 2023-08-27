Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found at Delhi Metro stations

Officials reported on Sunday (August 27) that prior to the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found at a minimum of five Delhi Metro stations.

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls these Delhi Metro stations.





In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T6U5myjZyv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023





The occurrence coincided with a day when the Delhi Police was conducting a rehearsal for a 'carcade' movement from multiple locations to Pragati Maidan in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit.

A high-ranking official from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated, "This pertains to a situation involving the enforcement of law and order. We will collaborate with the Delhi Police."

According to images shared by the Delhi Police, slogans with messages like "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" have been found inscribed on the walls of Metro stations.

A senior police officer mentioned, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also unveiled unedited video footage showcasing Delhi Metro stations that had been vandalized with pro-Khalistan slogans."

The officer further added, "Individuals suspected to be associated with SFJ have reportedly defaced numerous Metro stations in Delhi, spanning from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh, using pro-Khalistan slogans."

(With agency inputs)