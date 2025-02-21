Cong, AAP ignored Delhi’s issues; we acted on Day 1: Rekha Gupta

Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, followed by AAP, but neither addressed the city's issues, CM Rekha Gupta said Friday. She pointed out that her government approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme on day one.

The BJP leader was sworn in on Thursday along with six other ministers, bringing the party back to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Gupta alleged that both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had deprived the people of Delhi of their rights and only raised slogans without taking any real action.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta's cabinet is a balance in caste equations

"Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and after that it was the AAP... yet, they never addressed the issues of the people of Delhi. And now, just one day after we took office, they have started questioning our government," Gupta told reporters.

Highlighting her party's swift decision making, she stated, "We are the ones who passed the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in our very first cabinet meeting. We took oath and on the same day approved the scheme that AAP had stalled for years." She suggested that the two parties should focus on their own party issues. "Many of their members are ready to leave, and they are worried because we are committed to fulfilling all our promises." Gupta also claimed that the opposition was fearful of her government's transparency. "They are scared because, in the first house, we will present reports that were never submitted before. The truth about their actions will be revealed to the people," she said.

Also Read: Behind Rekha Gupta’s rise is an RSS hand; it even arranged her marriage

The chief minister assured the public that every commitment made by her party would be fulfilled and reiterated her government's commitment towards the welfare of the people. "We began our work on day one by visiting Yamuna Ghat, and we will ensure that 100 per cent of our promises are kept."

(With agency inputs)