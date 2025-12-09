Arvind Kejriwal mocks Delhi CM Gupta's 'AQI is like temperature' remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her remark equating AQI with temperature, quipping, “When did this new science emerge?”

“First point - The Chief Minister has at least accepted that wherever AQI monitors are installed, water spraying is being done there so that the truth about pollution doesn't reach the people of Delhi. In other words, a game is underway to hide the data and show "clean air," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

Moreover, the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that his successor had “admitted” to spraying water at AQI monitors to suppress pollution readings.

Using water sprinklers

The feud over Delhi’s toxic air revived after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the use of water sprinklers at pollution hotspots, prompting a sharp rebuttal from her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

In an interview, Gupta was questioned about allegations that water is being sprayed on air-quality monitors to artificially lower pollution readings – a charge the BJP government has consistently rejected. She maintained that the practice was a routine measure.

"Of course you have to spray (water) at a (pollution) hotspot. Does using a monitor bring down the AQI? AQI is like a temperature which you can measure using any instrument. Watering is the only solution, which we’re also doing, just like the previous government," she said.

New science?

Kejwriwal did not waste time to mock Gupta over her AQI-temperature goof-up.

“When did this new science emerge where AQI is equated with temperature?” he quipped. Further, she has effectively confirmed the Opposition’s charge that the government was “hiding” air quality data by spraying water at monitoring sites, he alleged.

AQI readings row

The exchange came amid a heated dispute over whether official AQI readings reflect ground realities. Delhi’s BJP government faced criticism over its pollution-control measures after videos circulating on social media appeared to show water being sprayed near AQI monitors to keep readings down.

While the AAP has accused the administration of manipulating pollution data, the BJP has dismissed the charge as political theatre.

Legacy problem

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has described Delhi’s winter smog as a “legacy” problem, maintained that her government is pursuing long-term solutions. On Saturday, she said the administration had been “actively working for the past 10 months” and was finalising a citywide plan to deploy mist sprayers to reduce dust on major roads.

A day later, Gupta targeted demonstrators at India Gate protesting worsening air quality, questioning why similar outrage was absent during the previous AAP regime.

“There is a backlog of 27 years. The government needs at least 27 months to deliver results. After that, you can ask me about the steps we have taken,” she asserted.

Delhi's air quality dips

On Monday, the capital’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI holding above 300. Forecasts warn that pollution levels could worsen further, slipping into the ‘very poor to severe’ range in the coming days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI was 314 at 4 PM, up from 308 recorded at the same time on Sunday.