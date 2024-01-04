The Federal
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, New Delhi, press conference
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 4 about the ED summons to him in the Delhi excise policy case. Photo: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal: BJP wants me arrested so that I can't campaign for LS polls

The Delhi CM said his lawyers had told him that the ED summons were illegal, and accused the BJP of wanting to tarnish his image

4 Jan 2024 7:14 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-04 07:22:56.0)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (January 4) alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.

"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he alleged.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday (January 3).

(With inputs from agencies)

DelhiArvind KejriwalAAPBJP
