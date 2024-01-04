ED mulls fresh summons for Kejriwal as AAP raises alert on possible arrest

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (January 4) claimed that the roads leading to Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi were blocked and police personnel deployed at all gates as the Enforcement Directorate was "gearing up" to raid and arrest the Delhi chief minister.

The Delhi Police, however, said the security around the chief minister’s house was beefed up to "manage" mediapersons who have gathered there since Wednesday after party leaders claimed that Kejriwal would be raided and arrested.

Delhi | Security heightened outside the residence of Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal



AAP Minister Atishi, in a post on social media X last night, claimed that they had information about the possible arrest of Arvind Kejriwal after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate at… pic.twitter.com/IlpkzbjOmy — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

“The roads leading to the chief minister’s house have been shut and police personnel are deployed at all the entry/exit gates. Even the staff deployed at the chief minister’s house has been stopped from entering," an AAP source told PTI.

“The ED is gearing up to raid and arrest Kejriwal,” another source from the party said.

ED may issue fresh summons

ED sources said on Thursday that the agency is examining the reply sent by Kejriwal regarding his refusal to appear before it and may issue its fourth summons to him to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case.

The sources said the ED is currently examining Kejriwal's five-page reply sent to the investigating officer of the case on Wednesday and may reject his charges of calling the summons illegal.

The agency may issue its fourth summons to Kejriwal as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on Wednesday, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice and this "obstinacy" of the ED tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner”.

Arrest alert by AAP leaders

In late night posts, several AAP leaders had posted on X that the ED may raid Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday and arrest him.

Delhi cabinet minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday night said on X, "News coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal's residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely."

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said the "security was increased to manage the media personnel" after the AAP's claim of a possible raid at the chief minister’s house.

“No one from the chief minister’s staff has been stopped," another police officer said, terming the increase in the number of police personnel as "general deployment".

(With inputs from agencies)