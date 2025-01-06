‘Atishi changed father’: BJP’s Bidhuri sparks new row after outrage over remarks at Priyanka

BJP’s Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who was already smarting from the backlash over his remarks at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, courted yet another controversy on Sunday after he targeted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over her surname.



Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini that was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bidhuri referring to Atishi’s change of surname from Marlena to Singh remarked that in a way she “changed father’.

‘Marlena changed father’

Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from Kalkaji seat, dropped her surname a while back.

"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, Marlena changed father. Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri charged.

As Bidhuri’s speech went viral, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP saying its leaders crossed all the limits of "shamelessness." "BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take a revenge of this," he said in a post on X.



Proof of BJP’s anti-women mindset: AAP

The AAP in a statement said Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female chief minister exposed the BJP's "anti-women" mindset.

"If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," said the ruling party in Delhi.

The party said Kejriwal's promise of Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for the city's women has rattled the BJP.

Delhi will teach the BJP and Ramesh Bidhuri a lesson by defeating him, the AAP asserted.

‘Roads like Priyanka’s cheeks’

Bidhuri’s comment came soon after he expressed regret for comparing Congress leader Priyanka’s “cheeks” with roads in his constituency in the wake of criticism from the party.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bidhuri was heard saying that he would “make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.”

“Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri had reportedly said during campaigning in the Kalkaji constituency on Saturday.

Congress demands BJP to apologise

"Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only extremely shameful but shows their ugly anti-women thinking. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment?" Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

"Not only Bidhuri, but the BJP's top leadership should apologise with folded hands," Shrinate said, adding it was not only an insult to Priyanka Gandhi but to all women.

Bidhuri, who has courted controversies in the past too over his statements, initially remained defiant, pointing to similar remarks by RJD leader Lalu Prasad on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Bidhuri pins blame on Lalu

Asked about the Congress' demand for an apology, Bidhuri sought to defend himself by saying, "If this is a mistake, then the one who committed it first should apologise. Isn't Hema Malini a woman?"

Accusing the Congress of hypocrisy, he said, "Hema Malini was from a simple family, is she not a woman? The one who is from a known family is a woman, how is it possible? Hema Malini is from the South, does that mean that she is not a woman? Everybody should get respect…they should have made him (Lalu Prasad) apologise, they did not ask for it because she was from a simple family. It is their hypocrisy," Bidhuri told reporters.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stressed that such statements should be avoided and said all should follow proper conduct regarding language and respect for women, while reminding the Congress of the objectionable statements by its leaders and allies in the past.

"I have not heard the entire statement of Ramesh Bidhuri but I think that all the women, who are in politics, face a lot of difficulties. So, we should not make such statements and should exercise restraint in our language. I would also tell the Congress that when such remarks are made against our MP Hema Malini, you don't stop it. Having said that, respect for women and maintaining control over our language is our duty and such statements are not welcomed by us," he said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "A politician should say anything after giving a thought to it."

Not my intention to insult anyone: Bidhuri

As the chorus of criticism grew, Bidhuri, a former two-time MP from South Delhi and three-term MLA from Tughalqabad, in a post on X in the evening claimed that his remarks were being misinterpreted by some for political gain.

"It was not my intention to insult anyone. Still, if any person has been hurt then I express regret," Bidhuri said.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due next month.

Bidhuri is not new to controversies surrounding his public statements. Last year, he invited widespread condemnation over his outburst against then BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader had expressed regret for his objectionable remarks in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, after a complaint was filed against him.

(With inputs from agencies)