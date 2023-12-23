Indian Parliament in 2023: Bitter rows, suspension of MPs and a security breach

The curtains came down on the 14-day long Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday (December 22) after both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule.

Before bringing the session to a close, the Centre passed a slew of laws, including the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, already passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 12, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Apart from the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, the Rajya Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

The session was marked by acrimony within and outside Parliament, Opposition walkouts and protests, and finally a historical suspension of a record 143 MPs, with three more MPs being ousted on the last day of the session.

A Parliament sans opposition

With the Opposition benches running almost empty on account of the suspension of MPs, unprecedented in the history of Indian Parliament, the passing of all the bills was a foregone conclusion. The Opposition slammed the BJP-led central government for bulldozing the legislations without any debate in both Houses of Parliament, with the Congress alleging that the “democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government”.

Parliament security breach

A preclude to these turns of events was a shocking security breach. In a shocking development on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D managed to sneak into the new Parliament building and stormed into the well of the Lok Sabha, in what has come to be known as the second biggest security breach after the 2001 attack on the old Parliament.

The security breach allowed the Opposition to mount a sustained scathing attack on the Centre in both houses, leading to the en masse suspension of Opposition MPs.

However, the year 2023 will go down in India’s parliamentary history for not only for these dramatic incidents during the winter session but also for the bitterness and anger the inauguration of the new parliament building left in its wake.

Expulsion of Mahua Moitra

The winter session was also marked by the expulsion of the firebrand TMC leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha by the ethics committee in a cash-for-query case. Moitra, however, has challenged her suspension in the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Before Moitra’s expulsion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too was summarily expelled from the Lok Sabha after a Gujarat court sentenced him to a two-year prison term in the 'Modi' surname defamation case. His membership was however restored on August 7 after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction.

Both Moitra and Rahul have been vocal in Parliament against the Modi government.

Anti-Muslim slurs in Lok Sabha

The year 2023 was marked by another unsavoury incident when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri shocked the nation with his anti-Muslim tirade against fellow MP Kunwar Danish Ali during the televised Lok Sabha proceedings in the monsoon session. In a no-holds-barred spat, Bidhuri called the BSP MP names using derogatory epithets like katue (circumcised), mulla atankwadi (Muslim terrorist) and bharuwa (pimp).

However, no disciplinary action has been taken against Bidhuri so far.

The new parliament building inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on May 28, 2023. The inauguration was marked by controversies over the installation of the Sengol ( a sceptre) and the absence of President Droupadi Murmu. Thirteen Opposition parties led by the Congress boycotted the inauguration as President Murmu was not invited to the ceremony.

The Hindenburg report

The Parliament's budget session in March was marked by the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the affairs of the Adani Group after a shocking expose by Hindenburg Research, alleging round-tripping and other financial malpractices. The issue led to a war of words between the Opposition and the treasury benches for many days, leading to adjournments. In all, the Centre passed more than three dozen bills during three sessions – budget, monsoon and winter – of Parliament.