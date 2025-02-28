AAP MLAs’ suspension: Atishi writes to Speaker over ‘injustice’

Leader of Opposition Atishi on Friday (February 28) wrote a letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta over the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly and said it was “injustice” to Opposition legislators and also “a severe blow to democratic values”.

Condemning the suspensions, AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that Opposition voices were being deliberately suppressed.

‘Writing with great pain and sorrow’

In her letter to the speaker in Hindi, Atishi expressed concern over the events in the Delhi Assembly, where she claimed that Opposition MLAs faced discriminatory treatment for their protests.

"I am writing this letter with great pain and sorrow. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only injustice to the opposition MLAs, but also a severe blow to democratic values. Our Constitution gives us the right to raise our voice in a democratic way. But if the voice of the opposition is suppressed, if the MLAs are prevented from raising the questions of the public inside and outside the House, then how will democracy survive?" the AAP leader said in the letter in Hindi which she shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Suspended for raising slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’?

She claimed AAP legislators were suspended after they raised slogans of “Jai Bhim” during Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address, while BJP MLAs who chanted “Modi-Modi” faced no consequences.

"On Tuesday, 25 February 2025, during the address of the Honorable Lieutenant Governor, the MLAs of the ruling party raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi', while the opposition MLAs raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim' respecting the views of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji. It is very unfortunate that no action was taken against any MLA of the ruling party, but 21 MLAs of the opposition were suspended from the House for 3 days for raising the slogan 'Jai Bhim'," Atishi wrote.

The controversy escalated when the suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were barred from entering the assembly premises to stage a peaceful protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Thursday. The opposition leader argued that such restrictions were unprecedented and violated democratic traditions.

Disrupting LG’s address

"This is the first time in the Delhi Assembly that the elected MLAs were not even allowed to enter the Assembly premises," she said, adding that the decision was aimed at "suppressing the Opposition and crushing their voice".

On Tuesday, 21 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended for disrupting the LG's inaugural address by raising slogans against the alleged removal of portraits of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office in the Assembly.

The Speaker suspended the MLAs and ordered them to be marshalled out.

Atishi urged the speaker to "uphold democratic values" and "ensure fairness" for all legislators. "Hon'ble speaker, you are the guardian of this assembly. It is the duty of the guardian to do equal justice to all the MLAs, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition," she stated.

Atishi writes to President

Meanwhile, Atishi has also written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking an appointment to discuss what she described as the "murder of democracy" in Delhi. She accused the BJP of "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power in the national capital and called for intervention to restore democratic norms.

The suspension of the MLAs coincided with the tabling of a CAG report on the Delhi excise policy in the Assembly.



