15 AAP MLAs suspended in Delhi Assembly amid CAG report showdown

Fifteen AAP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Atishi, were suspended on Tuesday (February 25) from the Delhi Assembly following uproar over Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s decision to remove the photograph of BR Ambedkar from her office.

The suspension came as the BJP government prepared to place a CAG report on Delhi’s liquor policy scam to substantiate its claim that the previous AAP government indulged in corruption. The immediate cause for the ruckus, however, was the photographs.



CAG report tabled

Later, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly. The report showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than ₹2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy for reasons ranging from weak policy framework to deficient implementation.

The report has also flagged violations in the process of issuing licences. It has pointed out that recommendations of an expert panel, formed to suggest changes for the formation of the now scrapped policy, were ignored by then deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia, said a PTI report.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood alleged that AAP was attempting to divert attention from corruption during its term in office. “Whenever AAP tries to create a ruckus, it is to cover up its corruption. The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report has exposed its wrongdoings.”

Sood’s cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma said his party would expose the “corruption” of the previous AAP regime. “The CAG report we have been waiting for is here... we will uncover the extent of the AAP's corruption. People of Delhi have been looted,” he said.

Photo controversy

An earlier video showed the photographs of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been replaced with those of Mahatma Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another video that surfaced later showed that the photographs of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been moved to another wall.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs shouted 'Jai Bhim' and held up pictures of Ambedkar against the alleged removal of his and Bhagat Singh's photograph from the new chief minister’s office.



AAP MLAs protest

The BJP accused the AAP, which was defeated in elections earlier this month, of lying. Atishi said she would continue to protest till the photos were put up at their original place.

Atishi and the ejected MLAs sat outside the Assembly to continue their protests, waving placards and shouting slogans against the BJP government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said: "In the chief minister's office, the portrait of Ambedkar was replaced with Modi... When we asked the Speaker if Modi is bigger than Ambedkar, he suspended us.”