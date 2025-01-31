MLAs' mass resignations jolt AAP ahead of Delhi polls

In a huge blow to the ruling AAP in Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly election, seven of its MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday (January 31), according to reports.

"I hereby resign from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Please accept the same," Bhawna Gaur, one of the legislators who quit, wrote in a letter. Gaur represents Palam constituency.

Naresh Kumar (Mehrauli MLA), BS Joon (Bijwasan), Rohit Kumar (Trilokpuri), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar) are the other MLAs who have resigned, reports said.

The six MLAs who resigned were denied tickets for the Assembly polls.

This is breaking news. More details awaited