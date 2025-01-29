‘Haryana poisoning Yamuna’ claim: PM Modi hits out at Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 29) slammed AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleging that “poison” had been mixed in the Yamuna flowing to the national capital from Haryana.

Modi told an election rally at Kartar Nagar that Kejriwal’s allegation against the BJP-ruled Haryana stemmed from a fear that his Aam Aam Party was set to lose the February 5 Assembly elections.

AAP and Charles Sobhraj

The prime minister also compared AAP leaders to notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people.

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi,” Modi said.

“These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.”

Modi’s appeal

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said.

Modi urged the people of Delhi to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.

Modi blasts AAP

Further hitting out at the AAP, Modi said that during the last two elections, the party asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it says that the issue does not yield votes.

"This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

The AAP has committed a "sin" that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget.

Modi defends Haryana

"A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" Modi said, hitting out at Kejriwal.

He said the people of Delhi, Modi, diplomats in embassies and judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana.

"Can anyone think that to poison Modi, Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? What are you saying? It is in Indians' character to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention," he said.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics". "BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," he said on X.

EC view

The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation and reminded him of legal provisions under which one can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to three years for making "mischievous" statements against national integration and public harmony.

Modi hailed the huge turnout at his rally and noted that today was a working day.

"This shows the mood of Delhi and is an indication of the mandate. Delhi is saying now that excuses, fake promises and loot and jhooth of AAP-da will not work. People of Delhi want a double-engine government that works simultaneously on the welfare and development of Delhi," he said.

Modi’s promises

Modi said the BJP has promised to bring schemes that will benefit all sections.

"When a BJP government is formed, all promises made to people by the party will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, this is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling a guarantee," he said.

"I will take care of you like a family member, your dream will be my dream and I will put in all efforts to fulfil your dreams. The BJP has a track record of fulfilling its promises," he said.