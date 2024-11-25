AAP extends pension reach to 80,000 Delhi seniors; BJP counters it with elderly coverage

Hours after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended old-age pensions for an additional 80,000 Delhi residents on Monday (November 25), the BJP countered it with a promise of comprehensive pension coverage on the demand for all elderly people if voted to power in the national capital.

The AAP’s announcement raises the total number of beneficiaries of the pension scheme to 5.3 lakh.

5.3 lakh seniors to get benefits

“When our government was formed in 2015, 3.32 lakh senior citizens were receiving pensions. Over the past nine years, we added 1.25 lakh beneficiaries. With 80,000 more, 5.3 lakh senior citizens now benefit,” AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference on Monday.

Also read: Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of projects ahead of Delhi polls

The Delhi government also launched a dedicated portal on Sunday for elderly citizens to apply for pensions. According to Kejriwal, 10,000 applications have already been received. Kejriwal highlighted that Delhi provides the highest pension rates in the country, with Rs 2,000 for individuals aged 60–69 and Rs 2,500 for those aged 70 and above.

Bonus for minorities

In a further boost to inclusivity, the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities will receive an additional Rs 500, he added.

Accusing the BJP of halting pensions during his imprisonment, Kejriwal said, “It is a sin to stop pensions for old people. After my release, we not only restarted the pensions but also added new beneficiaries.”

‘Political sham,’ says BJP

Responding to the accusations, the BJP in a post on X called the AAP's announcement a "political sham", claiming that it was made by Kejriwal instead of the appropriate administrative authorities.

Also read: 'Revdi Par Charcha': Kejriwal challenges BJP, promises to give freebies

If the BJP comes to power in Delhi next year, 100 per cent of the elderly population will receive old-age pensions on demand, the party said.

10 lakh residents uncovered: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Even after this announcement, more than half of Delhi’s 10 lakh elderly residents remain uncovered. This is just a drop in the ocean."

During the press conference, Kejriwal also criticised the BJP’s claim of “double-engine governments”, stating, “In Delhi, where we have a single-engine government, senior citizens receive Rs 2,500. In the BJP-led states, the amount is barely Rs 500–600. Why choose a double engine when a single-engine works better?”

Refuting the claim, the BJP said its government in Haryana provides the highest old-age pension at Rs 2,750 per month.

Also read: CM Atishi 'thousand times better' than her predecessor Kejriwal: Delhi LG

Kejriwal modern day ‘Shravan Kumar’: Atishi

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced a new Rs 5,000 monthly pension scheme for individuals with over 60 per cent disability, with applications opening soon. Chief Minister Atishi also praised Kejriwal’s leadership, likening him to a modern-day 'Shravan Kumar' for facilitating pilgrimages for over one lakh senior citizens.

With the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 2025, the AAP is vying for a third consecutive term after its sweeping victory in 2020 winning 62 seats out of 70. The BJP on the other hand is aiming for a comeback in Delhi after 25 years where it has been out of power since 1998.

(With inputs from agencies)