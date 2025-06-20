AAP accuses BJP of filing over 200 false cases out of political vendetta

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre and Delhi of resorting to political vendetta by slapping over 200 "false cases" against AAP leaders, former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday (June 20) said that despite the large number of cases filed against AAP leaders in the last 10 years by ED, CBI, IT and Delhi Police, the agencies have failed to recover even a single rupee.

Sisodia's case

She pointed out that during AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing, the Supreme Court referred to the central investigative agencies as “caged parrots” and said that the apex court’s remark was proof of political misuse of institutions.

Her remarks came as former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. AAP leader Satyendar Jain had also appeared before the agency on June 6 in connection with the same case.

'Diversion tactics'

Atishi further alleged that the BJP was resorting to diversion tactics to distract the people from its failure on the governance front.

"There are long power cuts across Delhi, water shortage in homes, while roads remain waterlogged. But instead of solving these issues, the BJP is busy running fake cases to mislead the public," she said.

'Colluding with education mafia'

Accusing the BJP of colluding with the "education mafia" to shut down government schools and promote private institutions, Atishi said that they want to shut down the Delhi government’s schools on the pretext of scams “that don’t exist.”

"Headlines don't prove corruption," she added.

She also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, asking what else she has done for the people of Delhi apart from painting mohalla clinics and renaming them health temples.

(With agency inputs)