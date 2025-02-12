1984 riots: Court convicts ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in murder case

A Delhi court on Wednesday (February 12) found former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar guilty in a case concerning the murder of two people in Saraswati Vihar during the anti-Sikh riots.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on sentence on February 18.

Sajjan Kumar was produced before court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement.

The case relates to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Also Read: BJP MP gifts Priyanka handbag to rekindle memories of anti-Sikh riots

'Prima facie' case

Although the Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Also Read: Murder trial to continue against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riots case: Delhi HC

'Led the mob'

Putting Sajjan Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".

(With agency inputs)