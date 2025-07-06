Kolkata gang-rape accused drank in guard room for hours after crime: Cops

Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the gang rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, and his accomplices spent considerable time drinking liquor inside the institute’s guard room after committing the crime on June 25, before heading out for the night, investigation has revealed.

According to the police, the trio — the other two being Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — then went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.

“After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard’s room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident,” an investigating officer told news agency PTI on Saturday (July 5).

Also read: RG Kar, law college, Sandeshkhali: Bengal’s chilling nexus of crime and politics

In touch with “influential” person, “mentors”

Investigation revealed that a day after the crime, on June 26, Mishra, realising the gravity of the situation, contacted an “influential” person in Deshapriya Park, South Kolkata, who had previously helped him. However, sensing the “mood” of the situation, the person advised him to back off, police said.

The prime accused then sought help from his “mentors” to find an escape route, the officer said. “Monojit went to various parts of the city, including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station,” the officer added.

The probe also revealed that Mishra and the other two had planned the entire matter long ago, the officer claimed. Call Detail Records (CDR) showed multiple conversations among the three in the days leading up to the June 25 incident, the officer added.

Also read: Kolkata college gangrape: Police reconstruct crime scene with accused

Suvendu announces “apolitical” march

In the meantime, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited the residence of the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered and announced a “Nabanna Abhijan” (march to the state secretariat) on August 9, demanding justice for the victim.

Accompanied by the victim’s grieving parents at their Sodepur residence in North 24 Parganas, Adhikari declared that the rally would be a citizens’ movement, not a political one.

“There will be no party colours. No party flags. Only ordinary people, who are concerned about the worsening security situation in the state and lack of safety of women, will take part in the march which will head towards Nabanna,” he claimed.

Also read: Kolkata gang rape: Police trace accused’s call to vice-principal, find digital footprint

Parents to lead march

August 9 marks the first year of the gruesome rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor and also the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, he said.

“Thousands will join the march cutting across political lines. Her parents will lead us as we seek justice for our sister, who was murdered inside a government hospital,” Adhikari added.

The victim’s father told PTI: “It will be a year since we lost our daughter. I urge the people to join the rally—like the “Raat Jaago” protest last year—and march to Nabanna. People deserve to see the true face of this state government.”

(With agency inputs)